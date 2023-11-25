Suspect hospitalized in Citrus County deputy-involved shooting: CCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A chase that began in Citrus County on Friday ended in a deputy-involved shooting in nearby Marion County.

According to a release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a Mitsubishi SUV in Hernando because they believed the driver may have had a warrant out for their arrest.

The driver was accused of fleeing and a chase ensued. After two unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device, the pursuit continued into Marion County along SR-200.

Marion County deputies joined the chase and used a PIT maneuver to send the SUV off the road, where it struck a power pole. The suspect, whom officials have not identified as of this report, was accused of pulling a rifle on deputies while exiting the vehicle.

Citrus County deputies drew their weapons and fired at the suspect. The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

“The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions,” CCSO Colonel Elena Vitt said in a statement. “At the end of the day, the deputies on scene had only seconds to decide how to respond to protect every citizen in the area before the suspect decided to further endanger the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians present.”

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to CCSO.

“This is yet another example of why having a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners is imperative,” Vitt said. “We joined forces and seamlessly protected those we swore an oath to serve.”

