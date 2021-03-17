Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $700K bond
Records show the man accused of Sgt. Sean Rios' death is no stranger to police and has a history of arrests dating back to 2014.
The victim and his brother were holding the door to keep assailants out when someone fired a shot, Arlington police said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China on Tuesday against using "coercion and aggression" as he sought to use his first trip abroad to shore up Asian alliances in the face of growing assertiveness by Beijing. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S. relationship and are an important security concern for Japan. "We will push back, if necessary, when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way," Blinken said.
Nicolas Chavez was killed in April 2020 when four officers fired 21 shots at him during a standoff.
When her teenage son was murdered outside a church in 2006, Pam Bosley contacted ministers around Chicago, hoping someone would help make sense of it. Michael Pfleger, a charismatic priest of a thriving Black Catholic parish, inspired her to become an activist and recruited her to run his South Side church's violence prevention office. Stories like Bosley’s are recurrent at St. Sabina Church, a close-knit community that’s been a social activism hub for 40 years under Pfleger.
In another terrifying act of domestic violence, a 26-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher last week. According to a local news report, Charniese Brown called 911 for help last Monday evening as her live-in boyfriend was attacking her. “In listening to the recording, Ms. Brown can be heard screaming for help, crying, saying ‘he’s trying to kill me,'” said Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele at a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon for Ranon Brownlee, 51.
Yevgeny Vindman says his promotion came despite "intense pressure" from the Trump administration on the U.S. Army.
Colby Covington thinks Leon Edwards should have been penalized for his inadvertent eye poke against Belal Muhammad.
Over the years, Jack Ma has accumulated a media portfolio in China that rivals that of Jeff Bezos in the United States. The Chinese authorities have ordered Alibaba to divest some of its media assets due to growing concerns about the company's sway over public opinion in the country, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
A TikToker alleges there's a sinister reason why wire or ribbon is wrapped around car door handles.
In his first interview since revealing he is transgender, Elliot Page spoke to Time magazine about his December coming out and his future in acting.
NASCAR has not done regular coronavirus testing of its participants since the pandemic began. And the dogs won't be sniffing Cup Series drivers on Sunday.
The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.
Which Grammys performances wowed us? BTS, Black Pumas, Harry Styles and Haim were among our favorites.
Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, was serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set against Botic van de Zandschulp when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge. Dzumhur approached the chair umpire asking for the call to be overruled but to no avail and then lost his cool. An infuriated Dzumhur continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation.
The "CBS This Morning" co-host also said, "It's going to be hard to move forward, but they want to move forward with this."
The man accused of the crash sits behind bars, but the question remains, why a deputy let him go during a stop minutes before the crash.
A dissident band of Roman Catholic priests leading a disobedience campaign against the Vatican said on Tuesday they would carry on blessing same-sex couples in defiance of Church orders. The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. Conservatives in the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church have expressed alarm over such practices.
Police believe the boy opened fire from a second-floor window, leading to SWAT being called to a neighborhood.
The Deshaun Watson plot thickens. The Texans get a veteran QB who made a Pro Bowl in his career.
Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.