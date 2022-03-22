Suspect in human trafficking behind bars again

Police

Kameron Darrell Douglas-Coleman is back in the Wichita County Jail after his bail was forfeited for failing to appear in court. Wichita County Deputies picked him up Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to his original arrest warrant:

In March 2017, a deputy stopped a vehicle occupied by three men and three women near Electra. The driver was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and the vehicle was impounded because none of the other occupants had valid driver’s licenses. They were given a courtesy ride to a nearby motel in Electra, but deputies discovered the other occupants had given them false information.

The deputies, Electra Police, and special agents from the Department of Public Safety went back to the motel to talk to them and smelled marijuana.

They found an 18-year-old woman, two 17-year-old girls and two men, one of whom was Coleman. After getting consent to search the rooms, they found condoms and revealing clothing. The officers suspected the subjects were involved in commercial sex trade.

The special agent conducted an online search and found a website with an ad for phone area code “806” which officers knew to be associated with the Amarillo area, where the individuals were from.

While searching the ads the special agent discovered an ad noting Electra and listing a name and age for the woman. The photo in the ad matched the adult woman. They also found an ad with a photo similar to one of the children The two 17-year-olds were taken to Patsy’s House to be interviewed where they admitted to being on the website ad but denied the male subjects had any involvement.

A search of the seized phones revealed evidence of trafficking. They also found multiple conversations where the men identified in this case were speaking with unidentified people about pricing, locations, times and what is allowed sexually during visits from the woman and girls. Evidence obtained from the cellphones belonging to Coleman contained photos of the adult woman and one of the children, which was posted on the online ad.

The special agent was able to obtain the email addresses used in the website ad and believe Coleman and the other male subject had control of the account. There were also text conversations where threats were made from Coleman to one of the females about meeting a customer for commercial sex acts.

Coleman’s bond has been set at $200,001 by a judge. He remained in the Wichita County Jail Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Police Department public information officer Jeff Hughes said human traffickers' prey on people with little to no social safety net and look for people that are vulnerable for several reasons. He said they target places where they can find women, children, and runaways but said anyone is at risk. He said if you suspect human trafficking, call the police.

