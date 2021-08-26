Suspect in Hunt County jailer attack charged with aggravated assault on a public servant

Aug. 25—Brandon Laray Galloway, the suspect who reportedly attacked two employees of the Hunt County Detention Center, seriously injuring one of them, has now been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant in connection with the incident.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement this morning concerning the case:

A Hunt County Jail employee has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering from multiple injuries she sustained last Thursday as a result of an assault by a Hunt County Inmate.

At about 11:50 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, a Medical Officer was attacked by inmate Brandon Laray Galloway while performing her routine duties.

Inmate Galloway struck a female Medical Officer knocking her to the ground, leaving her unconscious, while the injured was on the ground unconscious, the inmate continued to assault her. Detention Officers on duty were able to quickly detain Gallaway and administer aid to the injured Medical Officer. In the process of restraining the inmate, another officer was injured, that officer was treated and released the same day at a local hospital.

On August 24, 2021 warrants were executed on 42 year old Brandon Laray Galloway by Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones and the Texas Ranger for the offenses of; Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant a 1st degree felony with a bond set at $150,000 and Assault on a Public Servant a 3rd degree felony with a bond set at $75,000.

Sheriff Terry Jones states again that "This was a ruthless, unnecessary, unprovoked attack on his staff."

This case will be filed with the Hunt County District Attorney's Office.