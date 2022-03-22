Suspect husband found dead after shooting wife, Portsmouth police say

A man suspected of shooting his wife was found dead shortly after an early morning shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

Portsmouth police responded to a reported gunshot wound incident Tuesday at approximately 2:21 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pulaski Street, off of Deep Creek Boulevard.

On scene, they located a 36-year-old woman with a life-threatening injury. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Police identified the victim’s 39-year-old husband as a suspect after he fled the scene before authorities arrived. His body was located about an hour later near the 1700 block of Piedmont Avenue.

“At this time it appears that he may have take his own life,” the Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details, including the identities of the victim and the deceased suspect, were not available.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com