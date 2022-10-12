Suspect ID’d in fatal Tampa club shooting, police search for him and 2nd man

One suspect has been identified in connection to a shooting Sunday at a Tampa nightclub that killed one and left six others injured, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police are searching for him and a second suspect who has not been identified.

In a news release Wednesday, Tampa police identified Damaso Bravo, 31, from Wimauma, as a suspect and said a warrant had been obtained for his arrest. He is facing three counts of aggravated battery and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Two large groups began arguing around 3 a.m. Sunday morning inside the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge located at 908 N. Franklin St. before being escorted outside of the lounge, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Outside the lounge, police said, the disagreement escalated, and detectives believe Bravo and another man began shooting at several people.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the shooting. Four men and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Detectives are still working to identify the second suspect, police say.

A total of $9,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General, for information leading to the identification and arrest of the unidentified man. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay also is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Bravo’s arrest.

Anyone with information may call 800-873-TIPS (8477), report tips anonymously online at crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the Florida Crime Stoppers app. Anyone with information must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

