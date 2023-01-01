Suspect in Idaho killings had made 'creepy' comments to brewery staff, customers, owner says

103
Minyvonne Burke and Deon J. Hampton and Dennis Romero and Irene Byon and Dana Griffin
·4 min read

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said.

Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or had exchanges with the 28-year-old are now reflecting on those interactions in light of his arrest on a murder warrant in the Nov. 13 deaths of the students in Moscow, Idaho.

Jordan Serulneck, 34, the owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, said Kohberger had gone by himself to the brewery a few times and would sit at the bar.

The exchanges at the brewery happened months ago, likely when the suspect was a student at DeSales University in Center Valley, less than 6 miles south of Bethlehem, Serulneck said. Kohberger graduated from DeSales with a bachelors in 2020 and completed graduate studies there in June 2022, according to the university.

The brewery sometimes had "unusual characters," Serulneck said, but he remembered Kohberger from some interactions he had with female patrons and staff.

Serulneck said Kohberger didn't do anything in front of him or management, but he said he would make comments under his breath or if only one person was working at the bar.

In the bar's system, staff had added notes that would pop up when his ID was scanned, Serulneck said.

“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,'" he said.

Serulneck said Kohberger would ask the female staff or customers who they were at the brewery with, where they lived and what their work schedule was. He said if the women blew him off, “he would get upset with them a little bit,” noting that one time he called one of his staff members a disparaging term when she refused to answer his questions.

Kohberger had not returned to the brewery since Serulneck approached him months ago about the complaints from his staff, the owner said.

“I went up to him and I said, ‘Hey Bryan, welcome back. We appreciate you coming back. … I just wanted to talk to you real quick and make sure that you’re going to be respectful this time and we’re not going to have any issues,'" he said. "And he was completely taken aback. He was shocked that I was saying that, and he said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. You totally have me confused.’”

Kohberger had one beer and left, he said.

'I'm still worried about this'

For people who met the suspect in passing, knowing now that he has been accused in the Idaho killings has left them uneasy.

Following a snowstorm in early December, Kohberger needed help removing snow from his car window, said neighbor Angela He, 35, who lives directly below the suspect in a student housing complex in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow.

“My husband came outside and saw that he needed help,” she said, adding another neighbor ended up assisting Kohberger.

The mother of two said she recognized Kohberger when she saw him on media reports Friday, and that the fear of residing near an alleged killer has weighed on her.

“We still feel like it’s not so safe to live here,” He said Saturday. “I don’t want to go out. I’m still worried about this.”

BK Norton, a Washington State University student who took four courses with Kohberger, a doctoral student, said he continued to attend classes through the end of the semester.

“When discussed in class, Bryan did not mention or contribute to the conversation of the murders,” Norton said by email. “We were released from class early after the murders to get home when it was still light out, and Bryan was in those classes with us.”

Austin Morrison, a 22-year-old criminal justice major at Washington State, said Kohberger was his teaching assistant in his criminal procedure class this last semester, grading his papers and giving feedback on the proper way to write case briefings.

“He was rather quiet, didn’t talk a lot and sat off to the side,” Morrison said Saturday.

But Morrison cautioned to let the judicial system play out before passing judgment on Kohberger.

“Being a criminal justice major, I am in the mindset that he’s innocent until proven guilty,” Morrison said. “That’s my stance on it.”

Suspect 'shocked' by arrest, public defender says

Jason A. LaBar, the chief public defender of Monroe County, said in an interview Saturday that Kohberger is “eager to be exonerated.”

LaBar, who is representing the suspect in the extradition but not the murder case, said he spoke with his client for about an hour Friday following his arrest. “He was very aware, but calm, and really shocked by his arrest,” LaBar said.

He said Kohberger intends to waive his Tuesday extradition hearing to be moved to Idaho, where authorities have said he'll be charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Minyvonne Burke reported from Bethlehem and Deon J. Hampton from Pullman, Washington.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Criminal justice postgrad charged with murdering 4 Idaho university students

    (Reuters) -A grad student seeking a criminal justice degree from Washington State University has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, officials said on Friday. Police in eastern Pennsylvania acting on a fugitive arrest warrant took Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, into custody on Thursday night, according to James Fry, chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho campus is located. Fry said Kohberger resides in Pennsylvania.

  • The Idaho killings suspect is 'shocked' at his arrest and 'eager to be exonerated'

    Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.

  • Montgomery airport closed after American Airlines employee killed

    An American Airlines ground crew employee was killed around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

  • Foo Fighters end 'the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known' with pledge to carry on without Taylor Hawkins

    "We know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the Foos wrote in an emotional social media post.

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

  • Iowa star Jack Campbell's grandfather killed in Nashville before Music City Bowl

    The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.

  • BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in construction accident in Hawaii

    Veikoso, 22, was killed when he was pinned underneath a collapsed retaining wall outside Kailua.

  • Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

    Monroe County Correctional Facility/ReutersWhen police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better crimina

  • Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

    The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday. The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

  • Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self'

    The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared news of her injury Saturday, saying she "tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels"

  • Mac Jones fined over $23K for low block on Eli Apple, actions after Rhamondre Stevenson fumble

    Mac Jones was called a "dirty player" by Eli Apple after Jones' low block attempt.

  • A Charity Tied to the Supreme Court Offers Donors Access to the Justices

    In some years, Chief Justice John Roberts does the honors. In others, it might be Justice Sonia Sotomayor or Justice Clarence Thomas presenting the squared-off hunks of marble affixed with the Supreme Court’s gilded seal. Hewed from slabs left over from the 1930s construction of the nation’s high court and handed out in its magnificent Great Hall, they are a unique status symbol in a town that craves them. And while the ideological bents of the justices bestowing them might vary, there is one co

  • Jan. 6 Transcripts Reveal Disagreements That Divided Trump Camp

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday released more than 40 additional transcripts of its interviews, bringing the total number of transcripts published to more than 160. So far, the transcripts have added details to the public’s understanding of how police intelligence failures contributed to the Capitol attack, how former President Donald Trump considered “blanket pardons” for those charged, and how Trump-aligned lawyers allegedly tried to steer witness t

  • Trump's charitable giving dropped to $0 by the time he left office, returns show

    He reported over $1.8 million in charitable contributions during his first year in the White House, but that figure dropped to $0 by 2020.

  • Suspect arrested in killing of four Idaho students

    STORY: Pennsylvania state police arrested postgraduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, suspecting he fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago.Authorities said Kohberger studied criminal justice at Washington State University.The university said he completed his first semester in early December, suggesting he remained on campus for weeks just 10 miles away from the crime scene across the Idaho state line, before he returned to Pennsylvania.The slain University of Idaho students – three female and one male – were found in an off-campus house on November 13.They were stabbed multiple times, and some victims had defensive wounds, suggesting they tried to fend off an attack. Speaking to the press on Friday, police chief James Fry in Moscow, Idaho, said the town of 25,000 remains shaken by the murders. “These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process. This was a very complex and extensive case. We had developed a clear picture over time, and we stand assured that the work - the work is not done. Be assured the work is not done. This is just started.”Fry said the murder weapon has not been recovered, though officers found the car believed to have been near the home when the murders took place. He also declined to reveal how authorities tracked down Kohberger to about 90 miles north of Philadelphia.The 28-year-old suspect now awaits a hearing on whether he will waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho to face charges.

  • Proof That Republicans Know Exactly How Racist They Are

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesRepublicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a boo

  • Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

    "We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Ginni Thomas: ‘I regret all of these texts’ about 2020 election

    Virginia Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she regretted text messages and emails that she sent in the aftermath of the 2020 election to Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s then-chief of staff, and others.

  • 'Nothing outside our walls matters' — TCU pulled off an all-time CFP stunner and is still hungry for more

    With a new coach and few star players, everybody wrote TCU off before the season. Nobody's doing that now.

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of New Year's deals — up to 75% off!

    Save tons off big-name brands this weekend like Beats, Lenovo, Crest and more!