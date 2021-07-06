Suspect ID'd, details released in Lakewood officer-involved shooting

Jul. 6—An officer-involved shooting in the Lakewood community is under investigation by state authorities following a fatal traffic stop on a local man wanted out of Cumberland County.

On Sunday, just before 4 a.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Sampson from Cumberland on N.C. 24. Cumberland County deputies were pursuing a white van and believed the driver to be impaired. A DMV check of the vehicle registration plate indicated the van belonged to Craig Locklear, 49, of Laurel Lake Campground, Salemburg.

Pursuing deputies were also alerted that Locklear was also wanted out of Cumberland County for domestic-related charges which included assault on a female, two counts of communicating threats and cyberstalking.

Deputies from both counties pursued the vehicle east on N.C. 24 toward Clinton. As the suspect approached Clinton, he turned onto Old N.C. 24 and traveled west toward Bonnetsville, where stop sticks were successfully deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop near Peavine Road. The driver, who authorities identified as Locklear, fled from the vehicle on foot "and was visibly in possession of a handgun as he fled into a wooded area," the Sampson County Sheriff's press release stated.

Deputies, K9 units and drones searched the area for several hours but were unable to locate Locklear. The search was later suspended. Sampson deputies continued to patrol the Bonnetsville and Laurel Lake Campground areas in an attempt to locate the suspect.

In the press release, authorities noted Locklear's pending domestic violence-related warrants, as well as previous convictions involving drugs, assault on an officer and weapons offenses.

Around 1:09 p.m. on July 4, 2021, a Sampson County Sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle they knew may be associated with Locklear leaving Laurel Lake Campground. The deputy stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lakewood School Road and Laurel Lake Road.

"As the deputy approached the stopped vehicle, Craig Locklear, who was hiding in the bed of the pickup truck, raised himself up and pointed a .357 revolver at the deputy," a press release stated. "As a result, the deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. Life-saving measures were immediately started, however the suspect died on the scene."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which is protocol in North Carolina. The deputy's name has not been released.

Speculation swirled on social media following the announced of the officer-involved shooting that it was related to a shooting in the Roseboro area the day before.

The eastbound lanes of N.C. 24 going toward Clinton were blocked at the 7000 block of Roseboro Highway by law enforcement on Saturday, with at least one person dead, believed to be a gunshot victim from an incident in the Roseboro area. Authorities have released no information on that incident.

