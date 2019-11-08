Police ID suspect in UFC star's stepdaughter's disappearance

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man in the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old who went missing in late October, CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT reported. Ibraheem Yazeed, who already faces kidnapping and attempted murder charges in a different case, now faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping. He is still at large.

Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight star Walt Harris, was reported missing by her family on October 24. The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen in Auburn, Alabama, and police later found her damaged car at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 55 miles away. The vehicle wasn't damaged before she went missing, authorities said.

Investigators said evidence from Blanchard's vehicle determined she had been harmed — and new evidence shows Yazeed was at the same location as Blanchard on the day she disappeared, WIAT reported.

Yazeed was out on bond from prior kidnapping and attempted murder charges, WIAT reported. In that case, he stands accused of kidnapping a man and beating him, and of beating another man unconscious. A judge revoked that bond Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Yazeed was also charged with robbery in 2011 and the attempted murder of a police officer in 2012 — but he wasn't indicted for either crime, according to WIAT. Authorities said he may be armed, and should be considered dangerous.

Additional charges against Yazeed are expected, and the total reward for information of Blanchard has grown to $105,000, WIAT reported. Additional arrests are expected as well.

Blanchard's mother, Angela Harris, has begged the public for information about her daughter's whereabouts. "Please, please if you know anything, we have to have her back, we have to have her back," Harris said.

30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

NYT investigation questions results from breath tests

Report: Steyer campaign aide offered money for endorsements