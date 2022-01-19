Suspect ID'd in Gainesville burglaries

Jan. 19—Gainesville police have announced a suspect in a string of thefts on Jan. 5-6.

The department responded to numerous burglary of vehicle reports on those dates, including:

500 block of North Chestnut Street — vehicle title and iPhone stolen

1800 block of Refinery Road — $100 bill stolen

800 block of West US 82 — Billfold with driver license and credit cards stolen

800 block of West US 82 — vehicle entered and nothing missing

3300 block of North Interstate 35 — Passport, building keys and vehicle keys stolen

3300 block of North Interstate 35 — vehicle keys stolen

3300 block of North Interstate 35 — work boots stolen

800 block of East US Hwy 82 — pistol stolen

1700 block of North Grand Avenue — pistol stolen

According to a press release from Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips, the El Reno, Oklahoma Police Department stopped Casey Allen Bradbury, 38, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Tuesday morning. Bradbury was in possession of stolen items from some of the offenses listed above, Phillips stated. A felony warrant has been issued for Bradbury's arrest.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.