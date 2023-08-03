Suspect ID'd in shooting outside Happy Viking

Aug. 2—The Yuba City Police Department said on Wednesday that 40-year-old Lovedeeppal Bains is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place outside of The Happy Viking in Yuba City on July 22 and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to officials with the department, at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, police received numerous calls of a fight between around eight people and that gunshots had been fired in the 700 block of Plumas Street, near The Happy Viking.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found three adult males suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for his injury and the other two were treated on the scene, officials said.

An initial investigation by the department indicated that two separate groups that were inside the Yuba City restaurant and bar had gotten into an argument with each other earlier in the evening. During the argument, officials said it turned into a "physical fight" and Bains removed a "handgun from his waistband and began pointing it at the group who was fighting."

Once the fight stopped, the two groups reportedly walked outside and the fight resumed. Bains, who was allegedly in possession of the handgun, then reportedly fired two gunshots into a crowd.

Officials said after firing the gun, Bains fled the scene on foot while in possession of the firearm.

After the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit responded to the scene, assumed the investigation and then collected and analyzed evidence, Bains was identified as the main suspect in the alleged shooting, officials said.

A warrant for Bains' arrest was obtained but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit at 530-822-4661 or through the anonymous tip line at 530-822-2026.