Suspect ID'ed in domestic violence shooting at Albany Toyota dealership that orphaned boy

ALBANY, Calif. - The Albany and Berkeley Police Departments identified the suspect and provided more details on the recent shooting stemming from domestic violence that resulted in the deaths of a woman and her son's father.

Police on Thursday identified the suspect as 24-year-old Vacaville resident Lamar Walker. Walker and 24-year-old victim Alonna Gallon shared their 7-year-old son King together.

The shooting unfolded while Gallon was working at the Albany Toyota dealership when she was approached by Walker on Sept. 21. Witnesses told KTVU Walker approached Gallon with a coffee earlier that day before returning with a handgun and fatally shooting her.

According to authorities, Gallon died from a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After evacuating the scene and searching for potential victims, Berkeley police officers found Walker crouched down by a desk in an office, pointing a silver revolver at the entryway where the cops were entering from.

Authorities said Walker may have attempted suicide before police arrived but was unsuccessful. Officers would later shoot and kill Walker, who also died at the scene.

Near Walker was where Gallon's body was first discovered.

"This was not a random crime. Alonna Gallon's death was a senseless act of violence. She leaves behind a seven-year-old son, whom she co-parented with the suspect. Our hearts go out to Ms. Gallon's son and her family," the Albany and Berkeley Police Departments said in a joint statement.

Before her death, Gallon resided in Richmond. Walker lived in Atlanta before he moved back to California.

A GoFundMe has been created by Gallon's mother to help raise money for King's therapy and future college expenses.