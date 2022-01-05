Suspect ID'ed in West Senior High School threat

Jan. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department identified a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into a threat found at Traverse City West Senior High School.

A custodian at Traverse City West Senior High School discovered a threat against the school written on a stall in a boys' bathroom in the evening on Dec. 20.

The threat contained comments about disliking the school, statements about shooting people in the school and mentions of explosives.

Sheriff's Department Capt. Randy Fewless said the investigation into the threat is still ongoing, but a student has been identified as potentially responsible for the physical writing on the stall. Other students are being interviewed for their possible involvement or knowledge of the threat.

Fewless said the majority of the investigation is complete, the Sheriff's Department is just waiting to hear back from one of Michigan State Police's Crime Labs in reference to evidence they submitted there. The MSP Crime Labs process evidence by conducting tests such as DNA testing, fingerprinting and polygraph examinations for Michigan police departments.

The Sheriff's Department submitted evidence to the Crime Lab a "several" days ago, Fewless said, and they expect results to be returned as early as next week. Fewless said the investigation will likely be wrapped before the end of January.

"We're still tying up some loose ends on the investigation, part of it separate from what the state police are doing at their crime lab," Fewless said. "So we should have our part of the investigation done by the end of this week."

Fewless said the Sheriff's Department has been working well with the school.

"It's been a good working relationship," Fewless said. "And obviously that's what we need to do good investigations on these because I know that we take these seriously, the school takes these seriously, the prosecutor takes these very seriously as well."

More than 100 schools across Michigan dealt with "copycat" threats of violence following the fatal Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County that killed four and injured seven. Since the beginning of December, TCAPS has faced multiple threats at its middle and high schools.

Each of these threats have been investigated by the Sheriff's Department and sent to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg to be reviewed for possible charges.

So far, none of the threats in the county have been deemed credible, Moeggenberg said in December; Students did not have the means or the intention to carry out the violent act that was threatened or alluded to.

In December, Moeggenberg said she is charging as many people involved in these threats as possible. Following the shooting at Oxford High School, she has reviewed about 10 to 12 cases and has charged students in about half of them with "false report or threat of terrorism."

"False report or threat of terrorism" is a felony charge with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"There can be significant consequences to students who partake in this type of action," Fewless said. "So we want to make sure that we continue to work with the schools and get closure to these types of complaints."

Superintendent John VanWagoner canceled classes at West Senior High School on Dec. 21, the day after the threat was found, as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff. Classes at West Senior High School resumed after Christmas break because the threat is considered to be non-credible.

"We're going to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment," VanWagoner said. "If there was anything at all credible that we thought would lead to some type of situation where students wouldn't be safe or staff not be safe, I would be the first one to take those precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution and have the building go virtual at that time."