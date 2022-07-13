Suspect identified in 17-year-old’s deadly shooting outside metro barbershop he owned

Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old barber in Clayton County.

Anthony “China” McClain died on April 2 outside a barbershop he owned in the River Station Shopping Center.

Jaimonnie Watkins Causey, 20, is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges in McClain’s death. His current whereabouts are unknown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said McClain was just an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire when gunshots broke out outside his barbershop.

“He was just standing outside the barber shop, and there was some commotion and something happened and a stray bullet is what,” his cousin LaShawn Hood said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News previously spoke with McClain’s mother who co-owned the business with her son.

“Nothing was too hard for him to accomplish, anything that he set his mind to. The barber that sits next to him used to always joke and say ‘China, you can’t be great at everything, pick one thing,” Norma Huff said.

Huff was away from the shop on April 2 when she received a call from one of their barbers. He told her something tragic happened and that she needed to return to the shop.

Minutes later, she received another phone call that no mother wants to hear.

“I said, ‘Please tell me, is it my child? He said ‘Yes it is,’” said Huff.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Huff believed her son tried to call her to warn her about the fight and shooting.

“I’m almost 99% sure that he went outside to give me a call to tell me that something was going on,” said Huff.

Anyone who have information on Causey’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Clayton County detectives at 678-610-4708.