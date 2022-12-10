Suspect identified in 2 Medford robberies

Dec. 9—Police are asking for tips to find a man suspected in two armed robberies at Medford businesses last weekend, and they say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

James Austin Buchanan, 23, is wanted on charges accusing him of robberies reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the Medford Center Safeway and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the south Medford Fred Meyer store.

Buchanan allegedly pointed a firearm at store employees while leaving with items in each of the robberies. Police say they determined Buchanan was the same suspect in each of the robberies based on the stores' surveillance footage, according to a news advisory issued by Medford police.

Anyone who spots Buchanan is advised not to approach him, and instead should call 911 and reference Medford police case numbers 22-20253 and 22-20300.