Suspect identified, 4 victims named after Lubbock County shooting spree

Sheriff's officials on Tuesday released new details about a shooting spree that left four people injured Monday afternoon in south Lubbock County and Slaton.

A suspect, 49-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett, was in the Lubbock County Detention Center facing multiple felony charges following the shooting spree that apparently started in south Lubbock and ended near Slaton, leaving three people critically injured and another with less severe injuries, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday released a narrative of shooting spree, based on preliminary findings from its investigation.

Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies were called to 92nd Street and Avenue P about 4:45 p.m. March 13, 2023, where two people were reportedly shot.

At 4:44 p.m. Monday, LSO deputies respond to 110th Street and Avenue P for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva with a gunshot wound, according to LSO. He was transported to the hospital via EMS and remains in critical condition.

At 4:55 p.m., deputies responded to 9107 Ave. P for a second report of shots fired. Upon arrival, 41-year-old Florencio Rivera was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital via EMS. His condition, according to LSO, remains critical.

During LSO's investigation at the second scene, deputies learned of a third victim who received a gunshot wound injury. The victim, later identified as 32- year-old Christian Rios, was transported to a private hospital via a private vehicle, according to LSO. He remains in critical condition at this time.

At 5:30 p.m., LSO deputies responded to a third call for shots fired was reported at 1402 N. HWY 82 while deputies were still on scene at the other two locations. Deputies found 35-year-old Cody Payne who was transported to the hospital via EMS. According to LSO, Payne has been released from the hospital.

Deputies were able to get a description of the car and a short time later was able to locate the vehicle and take the suspect, Pruett, into custody without incident.

According to LSO, this was an isolated incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect identified, 4 victims named in Lubbock County shooting spree