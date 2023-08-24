Suspect identified and arrested in Toms River bank robbery incidents

TOMS RIVER - A suspect has been identified and charged in two Tuesday bank robbery incidents in Toms River, police announced Thursday.

Daniel McCarthy, 68, with prior addresses in both Jackson and East Brunswick, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree attempted robbery, Toms River Police said.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the First Financial Bank on Route 9 for a reported attempted armed robbery, police said. The initial investigation revealed a middle-aged white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, dark pants and a surgical mask had shown a note demanding money, but left on foot before receiving anything.

While investigating the incident, police got a second call from the Santander Bank, just north of the first location on Route 9, reporting a robbery where a man, fitting the same description, handed the teller a note and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

On Wednesday, Toms River detectives developed a lead on the minivan used during the robberies, and the suspect - later identified as McCarthy - was found at a motel in East Brunswick along with his vehicle, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Additional charges are pending further investigation, police said. McCarthy will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending an upcoming bail hearing.

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau at tips@trpolice.org.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

