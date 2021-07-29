Suspect identified in attempted NYC subway robbery that left Asian woman dead

Greg Norman
·1 min read

New York City police have identified and released an image of the suspect accused of forcing an Asian woman – who has since died – to tumble down a flight of stairs during an attempted robbery earlier this month.

David Robinson, 52, is being sought by police in connection to the incident that unfolded in a Manhattan subway station on July 17, the New York Police Department tells Fox News.

Than Htwe, 58, underwent surgery for a severe head injury following the attempted robbery.

POLICE RELEASE VIDEO AFTER MOTHER TUMBLES DOWN SUBWAY STAIRCASE

She died on July 21, according to the NYPD.

Robinson, in video released by the NYPD, was seen exiting a turnstile at the station wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a white bandana.

The incident occurred as the mom and son were walking up the staircase of the Canal Street Q train station around 10:45 a.m., authorities said. The alleged thief attempted to grab the son's backpack, which sent the pair tumbling backward.

One witness told the New York Post that the son was "screaming for help" and the mother's head was bleeding profusely.

Htwe moved to New York from Burma in 2018 for her son's education, the newspaper also reported.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor Who: The stars in the running to replace Jodie Whittaker

    Olly Alexander and Michaela Coel are among those being linked with the role

  • FDA notifies Amazon over sale of certain harmful sexual enhancement products

    The FDA had already warned consumers in December https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-avoid-certain-male-enhancement-and-weight-loss-products-sold-through-amazon-ebay to avoid male enhancement and weight-loss products sold through Amazon, eBay and other retailers, citing hidden dangerous drug ingredients. In a letter https://www.fda.gov/media/151096/download dated July 26, the FDA said it tested dozens of products it bought from December 2019 to February 2020 and found they contained one or more of the drug ingredients sildenafil, tadalafil and vardenafil.

  • Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

    Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday. The British actress has portrayed The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963 - since 2017. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the production in 2022.

  • India's Kerala state orders lockdown as COVID-19 infections rise

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's southern state of Kerala on Thursday announced a two-day lockdown as federal authorities planned to send experts to fight the spread of infections in the country's leading COVID-19 hotspot. India's daily cases have fallen after a devastating second wave that overwhelmed the healthcare system, and vaccination efforts are gaining steam. Its case positivity rate indicating the pace of spread in infections is now the country's highest.

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Secret Pedophile Database

    ViceYears after the Catholic Church was found to have systematically harbored and protected child-sex abusers while punishing victims for seeking justice for their horrific ordeals, a new feature-length Vice TV documentary sets its sights on the Jehovah’s Witnesses.Aaron Kaufman’s film Crusaders—released as part of Vice TV’s “Vice Versa” nonfiction series—eviscerates the Jehovah’s Witness faith in which he was raised, giving a public platform for former members to speak out about the scourge of

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte