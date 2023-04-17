Suspect identified in Bearden Park shooting Sunday that left 2 critically injured

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday identified the man arrested in an uptown shooting that left two people with life-threatening injuries at a crowded park Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested Kashif Simmons, 37, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to a CMPD news release.

But police so far have not said what led to the shooting. Authorities also have not yet provided updates on the conditions of the victims.

Investigators believe the victims knew the suspect and were able to point him out to officers, Observer news partner WSOC reported. The station said police were able to make an arrest based on their descriptions and were not looking for anyone else.

Police quickly detained Simmons, who fired multiple shots in Romare Bearden Park Sunday after a Charlotte Knights game, according to emergency radio traffic obtained via Broadcastify. The team stadium is across from the park, a popular uptown gathering place.

Medic reported that the victims were taken from the park near West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Graham Street at about 4 p.m. to Atrium CMC.

In a tweet at 4:25 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had officers at the scene and said there “are no active threats at this location.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.