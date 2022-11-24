Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run

Nov. 23—Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person.

Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.

The pedestrian was crossing the road outside a crosswalk before he was struck, a BPD news release said. The victim's name was not released.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.