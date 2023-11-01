Suspect identified, charged, in string of Quincy school threats, police say

Authorities say they’ve identified and charged the person allegedly responsible for making threats to two schools in Quincy.

On October 25 and 26, bomb threats were called into the school offices of both Quincy High School and Point Webster Middle School, according to police.

On Tuesday, officials said they’ve identified the person who made these calls and they “will be charged accordingly.”

In a letter sent to the community, Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said he hopes this successful investigation will deter others from making similar threats.

“The threats caused stress to our staff, administrators, students, and families, interrupted student learning, and diverted important community resources as the Quincy Police and Fire Departments responded to these threats,” he wrote. “These are very serious charges and conviction can carry a sentence including the potential for significant criminal penalties, fines, and other restitution requirements. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as the investigation unfolded. I hope that this message will serve as a deterrent for others considering making such threats.”

Police have not identified the person responsible for the threat.

No further information was immediately available.

We have a great working relationship with all of our city departments. We all work together when situations such as these arise.



Please see a message below from Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Mulvey.



Job well done by all involved! pic.twitter.com/KPPjSsGytm — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) November 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW











