Suspect identified in connection to Orlando apartment complex shooting, police say

A man has been arrested following a shooting at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments, Orlando police said Sunday.

According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call on West Arlington Street.

Once officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Zedekiah Lafayette, 26, lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Read: Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say

Orlando Fire Department assisted at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the suspect, Willie Shade, 34, was walking with the victim and another person when he threw Lafayette to the ground, shot him. and ran away.

Read: Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures

Orlando police took Shade into custody once he returned to the apartment complex hours later.

Police said Shade is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators said this is an ongoing case and if you have any information, contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.