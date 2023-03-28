Suspect identified in fatal hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle

A newly-formed felony traffic unit in King County is taking action against a man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 5 last month.

On Feb. 26, two cars crashed into each other on southbound I-5 near South Spokane Street just after 3 a.m.

Moments later, a Jeep Wrangler slammed into the collision scene, killing the driver and passenger in one of the first two cars that crashed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the second car involved in the initial crash, a 22-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Following the crash, the driver of the Jeep, later identified as Antonio Lopez, ran from the scene with his girlfriend.

On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges of two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of Vehicular Assault and one count of felony hit and run against Lopez.

According to court documents, Lopez has a criminal history that includes another traffic death. Prosecutors say he drove on the shoulder of a road and killed a teenager in 2017. He also allegedly fled the scene in that incident.

A warrant for $250,000 has been issued for his arrest.

The case is being handled by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s newly-formed felony traffic unit.

It was announced in January to address the “importance and seriousness of vehicular homicide and assault cases and their devasting impacts on victims and survivors.”

Anyone with information on Lopez’s location is asked to contact WSP Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.