Suspect identified in fatal police shooting at Boulder domestic violence call

May 26—The man who was shot and killed by Boulder police officers Friday night during a domestic violence call has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Swanger.

According to a tweet sent out just before 2 a.m., Boulder police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Baseline Road for a domestic violence call.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference Friday afternoon that the call came in Thursday at about 9:40 p.m. A woman was afraid for her life after Swanger, with whom she'd had a prior relationship, called and said he was coming to her home. He was not from Boulder but was known to carry a firearm, according to Herold.

Officers arrived on scene around 10 p.m. and were already present when Swanger arrived at the woman's home. After a brief confrontation, Herold said, an officer used a stun gun on Swanger, which was partially successful, but did not completely incapacitate him.

Police said Swanger then pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun. Two officers fired their weapons at Swanger, and he died at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

At the time of his death, Swanger had two active warrants for his arrest — one in Adams County for second-degree assault, child abuse and harassment, and the other in Boulder County for second-degree assault, witness intimidation and criminal mischief. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon in 2005.

"I have no reason to believe this was anything other than a tragic but justifiable shooting, based on the facts as we know them now," said Herold.

Herold also confirmed that last night's shooting was the first fatal officer-involved shooting during her time as Boulder's police chief. When asked by a reporter how she felt about it, she replied, "It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy for this man's family... These officers will never be the same. This victim will never be the same. We're all tired, we've all been working hard, and I'm just glad there were no other victimizations regarding this incident."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was also at the press conference Friday in which officials discussed the shooting.

"In my career as prosecutor over the past 25 years, I have worked on domestic violence cases time and time and time again, and they so often present danger and extreme risk, not only to the victims but also to responding police officers," Dougherty said.

Dougherty emphasized that the investigation of this incident is in its very early stages, but that more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Boulder County Investigation Team will investigate the shooting, and both officers will be placed on paid administrative leave per policy. The officer that used the stun gun is also being placed on administrative leave.

After the interviews and investigation are complete, the case will be turned over to Dougherty, who will make a determination as to whether the use of lethal force was justified.

Boulder police said there is no threat to the public, and Baseline Road has been reopened following an investigation overnight and into Friday morning.

------

Resources:

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (Boulder), the Safe Shelter of the St. Vrain Valley (Longmont), or police.