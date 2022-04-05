Suspect identified in First Mid robbery

Apr. 4—EFFINGHAM — An Indianapolis man is the prime suspect in the investigation of a robbery at First Mid Bank and Trust in Effingham.

Effingham police said Monday that Corey Ellerbe, 45, of Indianapolis was being held at Vigo County Jail awaiting extradition on one count of aggravated robbery. A warrant has been issued for Ellerbe's arrest in Effingham County, with bond being set at $250,000.

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said Ellerbe should be in Effingham by Monday evening. Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler said Monday he could be before a judge as early as Tuesday for an initial hearing. However, that time frame is dependent on when Ellerbe arrives and is processed.

The suspect is accused of entering First Mid at 10:09 a.m. Friday and demanding an undetermined amount of cash. He claimed to have a weapon on him at the time; however, none was found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

After taking the money, Ellerbe reportedly fled in a black Ford F-150 without a front license plate, with witnesses saying they saw him stopping at a gas station off Interstate 70 near Montrose. He soon drove into Indiana before being arrested in Vigo County.

If convicted, Ellerbe faces up to 15 years in prison.

