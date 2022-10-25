Suspect identified following 2 Walmart fires within 24 hours

Oct. 24—The suspect arrested following an investigation into two small fires set a day apart at a Colorado Springs Walmart has been identified as 43-year-old David Harris, according to Colorado Springs police.

Fire and police personnel responded to the first fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the 707 S. 8th St. store, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. On Friday morning, officials were dispatched again to the same store, where employees had extinguished the fire prior to their arrival.

Harris was located at the New Hope Rescue animal shelter around 7 p.m. Friday. Police say the two fires could be related.

Customers and employees were evacuated both days and suffered no injuries. The store sustained smoke and minor fire damage, according to police.