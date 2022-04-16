Suspect identified in Friday Harbor arson

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars in damages to businesses in Friday Harbor.

On Saturday, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Dwight C. Henline in connection with the arson fire on April 7 in downtown Friday Harbor.

Multiple agencies were called to battle the four-alarm fire that lasted for hours.

Historical landmarks dating back to the late 1800s were destroyed in the fire, according to Kimberley Kimple of the San Juan County Fire Protection District #2.

Sheriff’s Office detectives received information Friday that Henline was at a residence in Langley but were unable to contact him.

Deputies served a search warrant and retrieved numerous pieces of evidence of the arson from the residence.

Henline’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he was last seen in the Langley area.

Deputies say he may potentially be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to contact him and call 911.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP