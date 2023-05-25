Suspect identified from Hamilton chase, still on the loose

May 25—The Butler County Sheriff's Office is "actively searching" for a man they say failed to stop after allegedly speeding in Hamilton on Monday night, leading multiple cruisers on a chase that ended when the suspect bailed out of wrecked vehicle on Gordon Smith Boulevard.

Today, deputies identified the suspect as Jarred Hignite, 28. Hignite, with a last-known address on Gordon Smith, has an active parole violation along with charges from the sheriff's office for resisting arrest, felonious assault, and failure to comply.

If you have any information on Hignite's whereabouts please contact Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513 785-1000.

Hignite was released from prison in March after conviction of drug and failure to comply charges, according to court records

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Eaton Road, according to Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Rick Bucheit.

The driver accelerated when the deputy got out of the cruiser, leading deputies and Hamilton officers on a pursuit in the city, then into the county and back into Hamilton. The driver hit a car on Shultz Drive and "clipped a cruiser at the roundabout" and then traveled on Shultz, Cleveland Avenue, Washington Boulevard, West Elkton Road and Beissinger Road before he jumped out of the car while it was moving on Gordon Smith, according to officers.

"Guy bails out of the car, runs into one of the apartment buildings on Gordon Smith," Bucheit said. "They searched for him in the attic of the building and in the woods behind the buildings. He was not located."