Suspect identified in heartless beating of woman clinging to money she made collecting cans

A suspect has been identified in the heartless beating a 65-year-old Brooklyn woman as she desperately held onto her purse and the money she made collecting cans, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released a mugshot of 55-year-old Jeffrey Evans and asked the public’s help tracking him down.

The victim was attacked near St. Edwards and Willoughby Sts. in Fort Greene, just outside Fort Greene Park, the afternoon of Sept, 28.

Video shows the woman clinging desperately to her purse as she was punched and dragged.

As three passersby watched but did not intervene, the woman cowered on her knees, covering her face with her right hand as she held onto her purse with her other hand, refusing to let go.

The mugger eventually gave up and rode away on a bike.

Anyone with information about Evans whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.