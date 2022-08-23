Suspect identified in July 25 shooting of Akron woman

Akron police are looking for a suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Toni Westover, who was shot in July at a residence in the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue in Kenmore.

More: July was deadliest month of 2022Violent deaths in Akron nearing record pace

Quinton Nixon, 31, of Akron, is wanted on murder charges in connection to Westover’s death. He is described as a black male, around 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing about 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was charged with one count of murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 8 in Akron Municipal Court.

Police arriving on the scene around 2:30 a.m. July 25 found Westover with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was later pronounced dead. Police said detectives collected evidence, including shell casings, and determined Nixon was the shooter based on interviews and evidence.

Nixon is also wanted on a warrant out of Summit County Common Pleas Court, where he was indicted June 28 on a fourth-degree felony charge of mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle. The loaded weapon was identified as an AK-47-style rifle, according to the indictment.

Anyone with information concerning Nixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. The Summit County Crimestoppers can be reached at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man sought in July 25 shooting of Toni Westover, 34, of Akron