Suspect identified as Lancaster resident in abduction case

LANCASTER − A Lancaster resident has been charged in relation to an attempted vehicle theft on Friday where two juveniles were inside.

Devon Burnett, 25, was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle that had two juveniles -- ages 5 and 14 -- inside at approximately 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

Burnett faces one count of abduction, a third-degree felony charge, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police received a 911 call about a possible abduction and vehicle theft by force. The children's mother was able to overpower the suspect and secure the vehicle before he fled the scene.

The suspect fled toward Mary Burnham Park on foot and was apprehended by officers.

According to the LPD, more charges could be filed after further investigation.

A preliminary hearing for Burnett is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 20.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster Police identify abduction suspect