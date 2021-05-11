Suspect identified in Louisa robbery

May 11—LOUISA — Louisa Police have named a suspect in the Bowel Bandit robbery.

Louisa Police announced Monday that authorities are seeking 33-year-old Jeremy Burris in connection with an April 27 robbery of the city's Walgreens.

Burris is accused of holding up the Walgreens for medication at knifepoint, discharging in his drawers, and then evacuating himself from the store.

He was wearing white shorts, no less, at the time of the robbery, according to police. He was seen fleeing the store in a blue 2002 Nissan Xterra with WV tags 7SL910.

Anyone who sees Burris needs to call their local 911 center, because he is considered armed and dangerous.

With the rather smelly particulars of the case, the Facebook announcement by the police department was a crapshoot of useful information and bathroom banter. Many folks stated Burris has been seen around the Fort Gay area, on the West Virginia side of the Big Sandy.

However, other comments "did not disappoint" as a woman wrote.

"He did not make a clean getaway," one comment read.

"I heard that he packs a buttload of weapons," another man wrote.

Again, Burris is considered armed and dangerous — anyone who sees him needs to call 911 immediately.

