Suspect identified: Man fatally shot while charging at officer on Far South Side

The man whom a Columbus police officer fatally shot as police allege he was charging the officer with a broken bottle early Saturday morning has been identified.

At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, an officer was investigating reports of a disturbance near South High Street and Rowe Road, when Zachary Bryson, 27, ran toward him with a broken bottle, Columbus police allege. The officer shot Bryson, whom medics took to a local hospital, where Bryson died about 1:55 a.m.

Police have not released the officer's name, likely due to Marsy’s Law — a state law created to protect the victims of violent crimes that has been recently used to shield officer identities, with mixed reactions from the public.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and will forward its report to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review and presentation to a grand jury in accordance with city policy.

