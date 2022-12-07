Suspect identified in Medford Mountain Mike's armed robbery

Dec. 6—A Medford man who happens to be one of the first quadruplets born in Jackson County now faces a Measure 11 robbery charge on accusations he robbed an east Medford pizza place with a replica firearm.

Andrew Richard Ronda, 26, faces charges of second-degree robbery, menacing and second-degree theft accusing him of using a "realistic BB gun" to take about $388 from Mountain Mike's Pizza Monday night in the 2600 block of East Barnett Road, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police in Jackson County Circuit Court.

At just before 6 p.m. Monday, police say, a suspect matching Ronda's description entered the pizza shop at Black Oak Center wearing tan pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, and demanded money at gunpoint.

He fled the scene with the money eastbound through the shopping center parking lot, ditching the weapon.

A nearby patrol officer stopped Ronda near the area of Murphy Road and Juanipero Way and allegedly found the stolen money on Ronda in a paper bag inside his pants pocket.

Ronda was slated to make his initial court appearance on the robbery, theft and menacing charges Tuesday afternoon. As of midday Tuesday Ronda remained in the Jackson County Jail.

Mail Tribune archives show Ronda is the youngest member of the Ronda quadruplets, who in 1996 were the first recorded quadruplets born in Jackson County.

In August 2012, Andrew Ronda was found culpable except for insanity in Jackson County Juvenile Court on a charge of first-degree assault for a stabbing attack on one of his brothers, records show.

He was under the supervision of the Juvenile Psychiatric Review Board until he turned 25 — about the same time Jackson County Circuit Court records show new felony charges.

Ronda has a pending first-degree criminal mischief charge accusing him of throwing a rock through his father's front window.

He faces a pending misdemeanor reckless endangering charge accusing him of starting a 2-acre fire in tall grass and blackberry bushes near homes and businesses on Corona Avenue June 11. According to an affidavit filed by Medford police in that case, Ronda allegedly admitted intentionally starting the fire "so that he could be taken to jail, as he is unable to get into any housing."

Ronda also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed dangerous weapon after he was found in possession of a knife that "opened with centrifugal force" during an Aug. 6 arrest on a warrant near Crater Lake Avenue and Roberts Road.

