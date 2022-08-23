Suspect identified in Midtown shooting killing 2, injuring another, officials say

An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon.

Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by ATF task force officers at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after an ATF agent contacted a taxi company and found out she had been dropped off at the airport.

Our source learned Kengne was arrested in the terminal prior to going through security and had a .9mm Glock pistol in her purse.

ATF turned her over to the Atlanta Police Department, the source said.

APD said the following in a news release on Monday:

“We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshals Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

