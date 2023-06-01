Suspect identified in murder of 2 Federal Way bartenders

We now have the name and photo of a man who police say killed two workers at a Federal Way bar.

Samuel Ramirez Jr., 31, has been charged with the murders of Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn outside Stars Bar & Grill on May 21.

When Ramirez was confronted about bringing a gun to the bar, it escalated into a confrontation in the parking lot.

Ramirez Jr. was allegedly tackled by another man, who said that after he let Ramirez Jr. up, Ramirez Jr. shot and killed Duhnke and Hohn.

The man who tackled Ramirez Jr. was also shot, but survived.

Both Duhnke and Hohn were loved at the bar. Their manager, Danielle Macready, said they were amazing people and teammates.

Samuel Ramirez Jr., 31, is Hispanic, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

“I think that everybody watching right now is — and everybody who is involved in this whole entire community — everybody is going to be at risk until he goes to jail,” said Macready. “This was literally someone who knew them. He was their friend and he did that to them.”

There is now a memorial inside the bar for both women as police continue tracking Ramirez Jr. down.

It’s unclear where Ramirez, Jr. is right now, but prosecutors say his cell phone data shows he left the state after the shooting.

Detectives said they spoke to a woman who had been dating Ramirez Jr. He texted her, saying he made a big mistake, had to leave, and told her to Google what happened.

Ramirez Jr., is Hispanic, 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said anyone who sees Ramirez Jr. should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.



