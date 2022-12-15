Suspect identified in Murray Hill officer involved shooting

The man who was shot by police on Tuesday in Murray Hill has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Brian Charles Jornet, 47, has been confirmed by JSO as the man who pointed what appeared to be a rifle at police.

The incident began around 10:35 a.m. when officers arrived at 3600 College Place to a report of a person shooting into an occupied vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman driving told police that a man raised what was thought to be a rifle and fired, breaking one of the windows.

Patrol officers began the search for the suspect. He was seen jumping a privacy fence, so officers set up a perimeter around that home.

It was around this time that a man matching the initial description climbed back over the fence, pointing what appeared to be a rifle in the officers’ direction.

JSO officers then opened fire on the suspect, striking the man several times.

Related Story: Man shot by police after pointing what officers thought was a rifle at them, Jacksonville police say

The man somehow made his way into the house.

JSO Office Director Shawn Coarsey said that it was the man’s home and at that point, it became a barricaded subject situation and the JSO SWAT team responded.

Several hours later, the man gave himself up without further incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As a result of the crimes committed, Jornet has been arrested for attempted murder and shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. In addition, he was arrested on four counts of assault for pointing what was thought to be a rifle at officers.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories