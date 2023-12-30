Suspect identified in North Las Vegas homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have identified the woman they believe shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday afternoon.

Joe Junio, 36, faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two charges of child abuse and/or neglect involving a deadly weapon, and discharging of a firearm where a person might be endangered.

The charges come after dispatchers received a report of a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood at the 6600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police say two people were shot and taken to an area hospital. One of the victims, identified as a man in his 40s, died at the hospital. The other victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Junio was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, and her first court appearance is not yet set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.