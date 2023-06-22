Suspect identified in Saturday hit and run in Hancock County

Jun. 22—ANDERSON — Police have identified a suspect related to the hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager last Saturday.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle on Wednesday and led to the seizure of the car and a conversation with the suspect.

However, the suspect was not taken into custody.

At this time, the sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the suspect until formal charges are filed and for the integrity of the investigation.

Jasper Young, a 13-year-old Pendleton Heights Middle School student, remains in critical condition at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

The accident took place around 10 p.m. on June 17 on Ind. 109 near Wilkinson.

A spokesman for the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, said a passerby found Young lying on the ground next to a bicycle and called 911. It's not known how long Young was on the ground before being found.

The Sheriff's Department is requesting anyone who resides in the area of Ind. 109 between Ind. 234 and the Dollar General store to check their security cameras for footage between 9:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

The Pendleton community conducted a prayer vigil for Young on Monday.

"It was just devastating to hear because Jasper is just full of light, and I couldn't imagine that this had happened and why did it happen," said Robin Hart, Jasper's former teacher and swim coach to our news gathering partner WTHR.

Hart said Jasper the kind of person who lights up a room.

"He is energetic, he loves life, he wears bright colors," Hart said. "Yesterday, I wore a bright color because Jasper is just full of life. He is the light in the room, and we just love him and are just excited when he enters the room."

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for anyone with information to call 317-477-1199.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.