Suspect identified in shooting deaths of man and woman in Atwater, police say

A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting death of a man and woman in Atwater.

The Atwater Police Department said that with the public’s help, authorities identified 42-year-old Livingston resident Daniel Corona Garibay as a suspect in the Oct. 2 homicide of Evangelina Ybarra, 42, and Ramon Lopez, 41, both of Livingston.

Police said Garibay is 6 feet, 1 inch and 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Atwater police requested the public’s help in locating Garibay, who was last seen in the Atwater and Livingston area on a red and black Honda motorcycle with California license plate 24E3412.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Schaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. Authorities said the arriving officers located Ybarra and Lopez inside a vehicle, and both victims had been shot multiple times. Ybarra and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who sees Garibay is asked to contact their local police department or the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.