Suspect identified in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at metro Atlanta park

Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured.

The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said there was a baseball or softball game occurring when an argument broke out, ending with gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people shot, including a 6-year-old child, who police said was critically injured in the shooting.

The other four victims are stable.

Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

