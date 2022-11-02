Suspect identified in shooting of two Newark cops, pic released as manhunt intensifies

Authorities have identified a suspect in the shooting of two Newark police officers as they attempted to question him about a previous shooting and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

Kendall Howard is considered armed and dangerous Newark police said as they released surveillance images of him to the public.

Police believe Howard opened fire on two cops as they spotted him at a multistory apartment building at the corner of Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Ave. in Newark’s South Ward about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

While it was first believed he fired at them from the rooftop of the building, police said Wednesday that Howard pulled a gun and opened fire as the officers approached him in an outdoor parking lot.

The officers were looking to question Howard about a prior shooting.

Howard allegedly opened fire Tuesday, blasting one officer in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. Both officers are expected to recover.

The two officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the apartment building, Baraka said. But he managed to escape capture.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of two police officers,” N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter late Tuesday. “I am grateful to those who are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is apprehended.”

Frightened residents were forced to remain inside as police blocked off nearby streets to search for the gunman. Newark schools were locked down as a precaution.

Howard has ties to East Orange, N.J., and has a gray 2012 Hyundai registered under his name, police said.

Cops are looking to charge Howard with two counts of attempted murder of the two Newark officers, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

With News Wire Services