Suspect identified in sideswipe of South Windsor cruiser

Jan. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man who police say sideswiped a K-9 cruiser and was arrested on drunken driving charges Thursday night was eventually identified on Monday — four days after the incident.

The man, Jeffrey Walker, 34, of South Windsor was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, failure to move or slow for an emergency vehicle, and drinking alcohol while driving.

According to police reports, two South Windsor officers were parked on a traffic stop on Route 5 just south of the Ellington Road intersection when a vehicle driven by Walker struck one of the police cruisers.

No injuries were reported with the collision.

The officer was outside the vehicle, though police K-9 Mason was in the cruiser at the time.

Walker's vehicle was stopped a short distance up the roadway, and police suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

There was an open container of beer in the center console of Walker's vehicle, and he admitted to drinking while driving, police said.

Walker consented to a standardized field sobriety test, which he subsequently failed.

He was taken into custody, processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 23.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.