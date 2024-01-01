Suspect identified in state trooper stabbing

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified and charged a suspect for the stabbing of a state trooper on Saturday.

According to PSP, troopers were serving a 302 warrant on Saturday, December 30, 2023, around 8:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Backmoll Road in Tilden Township, Berks County, on a 27-year-old man identified as Bradley Odenath, of Pine Hill, New Jersey.

According to state police, during the altercation, Odenath reportedly stabbed one of the troopers in the leg several times.

PSP says Odenath was taken into custody and transported to Penn State St. Joseph’s Hospital for a 302 evaluation also known as an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

State police say the trooper was taken to a nearby medical facility where he was treated for his wounds, which were not life-threatening. The trooper was later released from the hospital.

According to court documents, Odenath was charged with two counts for each of the following charges:

aggravated assault

resisting arrest

recklessly endangering another person,

simple assault

harassment

Troopers say Odenath was remanded to the Berks County Prison unable to post bail set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, January 8, at 9:00 a.m.

