Suspect identified in teen homicide outside rival high school football game

GRIFFIN, Ga. - A 17-year-old is wanted for murder after allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance from school outside a football game Saturday, according to Griffin police.

Investigators say it happened Saturday afternoon at South 5th Street and East Poplar Street, following the high school game at the Griffin Memorial Stadium just up the street.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks, who has an outstanding warrant for murder.

"It's unbelievable," said Jason Harker, who tells Fox 5 the area was packed Saturday for the football game. "This whole street, it was filled with cars and people going to the game cause Griffin and Spalding are like enemies.

Police say the suspect knew the victim from school, stating the shooting was not a random incident.

Kendricks was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by persons under 18, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

He's now on the run, and is to be considered both armed and dangerous. Police warn the public he may have already altered his appearance.

"Any persons caught harboring this fugitive will be charged accordingly," Marie Broder, District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit said.

Kaomarion Kendricks (Credit: City of Griffin Police Department)

In a message to its staff Sunday, the Griffin-Spalding County School System said:

"Dear GSCS, It is with sadness and disappointment that we notify you of an incident that resulted in the loss of life for a Griffin High School student. The incident occurred near Poplar St. and 5th St. Saturday afternoon near the end of the football game. This incident resulted in a gunshot that proved fatal for a male freshman student from Griffin High. Counselors and mental health clinicians will be present at both high schools Monday to provide support for students and staff."

If you have any information that may help officials locate Kaomarion Kendricks, you're asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with more information on the shooting itself is asked to contact investigators at 678-758-7914 or 470-771-3117.