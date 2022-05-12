Suspect identified in Tehama District Fair stabbing of teen

May 12—A 17-year-old Red Bluff teen has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 13-year-old during the Tehama District Fair on April 29.

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office said as a result of the investigation into the stabbing, the office obtained an attempted murder warrant for the arrest of Francisco "Franky" Thomas Sanchez, of Red Bluff on May 4. The warrant also includes the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with special allegations for great bodily injury.

Following the stabbing, Sanchez reportedly fled and has not returned home, however, sheriff's deputies believe he is still in the Red Bluff area as the Tehama Major Crimes Unit actively attempts to locate him.

Sanchez is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old Red Bluff boy was stabbed while in the area of the fairground's west-side restrooms near Mulberry Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for this injuries.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Tehama Major Crimes unit at 530-529-7920, or Detective Maria at 530-736-8082, or by email at dmaria@tehamaso.org