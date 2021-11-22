Suspect identified in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash

Law enforcement officials have identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The big picture: Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that the driver killed five people and injured at least 48 others, adding that officials "are confident he acted alone" and there was no evidence of terrorism.

The police chief added that Brooks had been involved in a "domestic disturbance" before driving his car through the crowd.

Thompson said Brooks left the scene of the domestic disturbance "just prior" to the arrival of police.

"Many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident, the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement earlier Monday. Officials also confirmed that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

Details: In the past two years Brooks has been charged three times with reckless endangerment of others and has two open cases against him, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In the most recent case, opened on Nov. 5 for an alleged domestic violence offense, Brooks was charged with "resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery," AP reported.

A woman told police that Brooks had run her "over with his vehicle" in a gas station parking lot, after he follower her there after a fight, causing her to be hospitalized, per the Journal Sentinel.

Brooks was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond on Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported.

In a previous case from July 2020, Brooks was charged with "reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm," according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

