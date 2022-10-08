Suspect identified after woman is found dead in Gwinnett County construction site

Gwinnett County police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County.

Police said on Friday, they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.

They say the woman, who they have identified as Breana Rogers, was dead when they arrived and had been shot several times.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Edward Smith, who police say was the shooter in Friday’s incident.

On Friday, officers responded to a person shot call near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. When they got to the scene they found Rogers outside of a wrecked vehicle, which appeared to be involved in a single vehicle accident in the construction site.

Witnesses said Smith fled the scene through the nearby construction site.

Details on what led up to the woman’s death are unclear at this time as police continue to investigate.

Police said they have warrants for Smith for Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder.

