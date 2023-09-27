Suspect identified after woman reports sexual assault at NCCU campus dorm

N.C. Central University police are investigating a sexual assault reported on campus early Wednesday morning in Durham.

Police were notified of a sexual battery incident reported in Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall at 1:37 a.m., according to a campus crime log.

The incident was classified in the crime log as “Sexual Assault-Fondling.”

A suspect has been identified by campus police, but is not yet in custody, the university said in a statement.

A woman said a man grabbed her arm in the bathroom and touched her sexually without her consent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NCCU Police Department at 919-530-6106.

In a statement, the university said campus police offer Rape Aggression Defense training, which includes lectures, discussions and self-defense instruction.

NCCU advises students:

Ask for and receive affirmative consent before engaging in any activity. NCCU’s Student Code of Conduct, Policy 40.13.1, Section 5.5 defines “consent.”

Always be aware of your surroundings and the people your come in contact with.

Avoid walking alone if possible. Walk in groups of four or more and try to stay in well-populated areas. Try to avoid working late at night alone, if so lock your doors.

Do not wear earbuds, headphones or listen to music while walking alone.

If you are alone at night and someone is following you or someone is in your residence hall or work area you don’t know, go to the nearest safe business, residence or place and call the police for help. Stay on the phone until the police arrive.

If someone in a car is following you, turn and walk in the other direction.

Never prop open entry doors to your residence hall, and never let someone you don’t know into your residence hall.

Stay away from alleys, shrubbery, dark shadows near buildings, and short cuts through parks, vacant lots and deserted areas.

Contact the police if you feel unsafe or threatened in any situation.

Trust your instinct.

Use caution when utilizing social media dating applications.

Safety Escort Services and Shuttle Services are available as alternatives to walking alone. For safety escorts contact University Police at 919-530-6106. For shuttle services please contact Transportation at 919-530-3287.