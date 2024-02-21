Suspect indicted, accused of recording sex acts involving North Carolina minor

A suspect who was arrested in connection with the case of a missing teenage girl from Union County has now been indicted on federal charges for producing child sexual abuse material.

Federal authorities said on Wednesday that Christopher Porter, 30, was indicted for “production of child pornography” along with “committing a felony offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.”

Porter is currently in custody in Missouri.

Channel 9 reported when he was first arrested back in October. The Monroe Police Department said that Porter was taken into custody after allegedly picking up a teenage girl from Indian Trail and driving her to Kirkwood, Missouri, more than 750 miles away from her home. She was found two weeks after being reported missing on Oct. 13.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police said Porter is a convicted sex offender who met the teenager on an app.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Porter allegedly produced the sexual abuse material between May 28 and Sept. 6.

The Monroe Police Department said they initially couldn’t charge Porter under North Carolina law because the teenager was over the age of consent. However, a captain with the department said federal charges carry a tougher punishment.

Porter is facing a total of four federal charges -- if he’s convicted, he could face decades in prison. Three counts of producing child sexual abuse material carry minimum sentences of 15 years and maximum sentences of 30 years each, and the charge for committing a felony while being required to register as a sex offender carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors say Porter will be moved to North Carolina to appear in court on federal charges.

